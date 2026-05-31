Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 359,921 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,759,780 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 359,921 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of PDD worth $761,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,728,909 shares of the company's stock worth $762,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,827 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in PDD by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,647,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,416 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 931.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238,126 shares of the company's stock worth $367,171,000 after buying an additional 2,924,176 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about PDD

Here are the key news stories impacting PDD this week:

Positive Sentiment: One commentary piece argued the recent sell-off may be overdone and maintained a bullish view on PDD Holdings, suggesting some investors still see upside after the pullback. PDD Holdings: Unjustified Sell-Off, Strong Buy

One commentary piece argued the recent sell-off may be overdone and maintained a bullish view on PDD Holdings, suggesting some investors still see upside after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Benchmark lowered its price target on PDD but kept a buy rating, indicating Wall Street still sees meaningful upside even after trimming expectations. Benchmark price target cut

Benchmark lowered its price target on PDD but kept a buy rating, indicating Wall Street still sees meaningful upside even after trimming expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays cut its rating to equal weight and sharply reduced its price target, reflecting a more cautious stance on the stock’s near-term setup. Barclays downgrade

Barclays cut its rating to equal weight and sharply reduced its price target, reflecting a more cautious stance on the stock’s near-term setup. Negative Sentiment: PDD’s latest quarterly results missed EPS and revenue estimates, even though revenue still rose year over year; investors focused on the miss as a sign growth is becoming harder to sustain. PDD Holdings Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates

PDD’s latest quarterly results missed EPS and revenue estimates, even though revenue still rose year over year; investors focused on the miss as a sign growth is becoming harder to sustain. Negative Sentiment: Temu was hit with a €200 million EU fine over compliance issues, adding a fresh regulatory overhang for PDD’s fast-growing international business. Temu Hit With €200 Million EU Fine

Temu was hit with a €200 million EU fine over compliance issues, adding a fresh regulatory overhang for PDD’s fast-growing international business. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or continued securities-fraud investigations tied to PDD, which can weigh on sentiment and increase headline risk for shareholders. Securities Fraud Investigation Continues

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on PDD in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded PDD from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PDD from $132.00 to $110.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of PDD from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PDD from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $84.44 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.04.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. PDD had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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