Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,607 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069,753 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 49,607 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.35% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $276,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 640.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,852,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. William Blair restated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.27.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 3.3%

BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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