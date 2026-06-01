Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,210 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Everest Group worth $395,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,187 shares of the company's stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,531,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,417,466 shares of the company's stock worth $496,514,000 after buying an additional 172,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 22,040 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $373.73.

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Everest Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EG stock opened at $323.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.31. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $368.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.86.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,532.80. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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