Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 82,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.63% of NRG Energy worth $910,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,714.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.5%

NRG stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.69 and a beta of 1.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.41.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,693,291.75. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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