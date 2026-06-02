Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125,289 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of nVent Electric worth $318,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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nVent Electric Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $184.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVT

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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