Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,492,651 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,595,728 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,492,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Trade Desk worth $515,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,781,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,787,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $333,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,074 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $192,524,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,048,438 shares of the technology company's stock worth $149,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $1,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $31.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Trade Desk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Key Headlines Impacting Trade Desk

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on The Trade Desk with a sell rating and an $11 price target , implying significant downside from recent trading levels. Benzinga

Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on The Trade Desk with a rating and an , implying significant downside from recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted The Trade Desk’s decline from being a $69 billion digital-ad leader, reinforcing investor concerns that growth is slowing and the market is resetting expectations. The Trade Desk’s Fall From $69 Billion Digital-Ad Darling

Multiple articles highlighted The Trade Desk’s decline from being a $69 billion digital-ad leader, reinforcing investor concerns that growth is slowing and the market is resetting expectations. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said TTD faces a “new reality” and cited an analyst warning of as much as 50% downside risk , adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. TTD stock faces 'new reality' as analyst warns of 50% downside risk

A separate report said TTD faces a “new reality” and cited an analyst warning of as much as , adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced board compensation changes for new non-employee director Samanth, but this appears to be a routine governance update with limited immediate impact on the stock. Trade Desk Aligns Compensation for New Non-Employee Director

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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