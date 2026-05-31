Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 165,682 Shares of onsemi $ON

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,008,373 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 165,682 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.74% of onsemi worth $594,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,981,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $215,624,000 after buying an additional 1,112,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,647,003 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $129,703,000 after acquiring an additional 187,899 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in onsemi by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 94,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 723,688 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170,635 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage has stayed constructive, with Mizuho raising its price target on onsemi to $150 and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Recent analyst coverage has stayed constructive, with Mizuho raising its price target on onsemi to $150 and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted onsemi as a potential beneficiary of the AI and power-management semiconductor cycle, with commentary pointing to improving gross margins and stronger utilization from its Fab Right strategy.

Several recent articles highlighted onsemi as a potential beneficiary of the AI and power-management semiconductor cycle, with commentary pointing to improving gross margins and stronger utilization from its Fab Right strategy. Positive Sentiment: A new leveraged ETF launch tied to onsemi also signals rising trading interest and broader speculation around the name.

A new leveraged ETF launch tied to onsemi also signals rising trading interest and broader speculation around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Onsemi’s latest earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS both slightly ahead of expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued growth, but the report is not fresh enough to be the day’s main stock-moving event.

Onsemi’s latest earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS both slightly ahead of expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued growth, but the report is not fresh enough to be the day’s main stock-moving event. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest update showed essentially no meaningful short interest, so the move does not appear to be driven by a squeeze or bearish positioning change.

A short-interest update showed essentially no meaningful short interest, so the move does not appear to be driven by a squeeze or bearish positioning change. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock commentary from third-party outlets has been largely thematic, focusing on AI semiconductor demand rather than a new fundamental development at onsemi.

onsemi Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $120.62 on Friday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $129.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

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