Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 299,939 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,225,118 shares of the company's stock after selling 299,939 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Kroger worth $1,009,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Further Reading

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