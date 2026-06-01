Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 51,605 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296,672 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,605 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Church & Dwight worth $525,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CHD opened at $95.75 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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