Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 9,697 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,697 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.81% of Camden Property Trust worth $328,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CPT opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.31.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.05.

View Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

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