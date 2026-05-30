Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 250,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.86% of Keysight Technologies worth $994,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $338.54 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $370.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm's 50-day moving average is $327.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,450. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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