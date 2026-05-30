Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,784,902 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 52,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,084,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,235 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,892 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 130,587 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,227 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,674 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 106,397 shares of company stock worth $8,848,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5%

EW stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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