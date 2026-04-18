GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys 23,723 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,403 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $41,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,594 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 377,093 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $64,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,011 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.91.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.20 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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