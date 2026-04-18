GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys 9,629 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,710 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,617,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,823 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,463,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 980,148 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,154,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,296,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,160,529,000 after acquiring an additional 909,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $183.89 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business's 50 day moving average price is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.93.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total transaction of $3,068,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $178,838,256.70. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,406 shares of company stock valued at $17,825,074. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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