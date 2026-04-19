GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Grows Stake in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 828.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,679 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Insmed were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 404.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INSM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.23.

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Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 13,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $1,979,794.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,512,131.15. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,964,945.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,483.58. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 190,476 shares of company stock valued at $29,953,112 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ INSM opened at $144.48 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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