GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $112.25 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,863 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 69,958 shares during the quarter. Sandisk comprises 1.9% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned 0.32% of Sandisk worth $112,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.
Trending Headlines about Sandisk
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $1,080 and kept a "Buy" rating, giving another credible analyst boost to upside expectations. Benzinga: BofA raises PT
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore started coverage with an "Outperform" and a $1,200 target, highlighting institutional interest that could support further gains. Evercore initiation (TickerReport)
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish research notes (Arete upgrade and other broker optimism) add to the analyst momentum driving demand. Arete upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Market headlines point to a big retail/institutional surge after ceasefire-related rallies—one roundup shows SanDisk up sharply in a list of big winners. Macro geopolitics (oil/ceasefire) helped risk assets rally. Benzinga: stocks up after ceasefire claims
- Positive Sentiment: Sector research and feature pieces highlight SNDK as a momentum/AI-infrastructure play — analysts point to accelerating AI-driven NAND and enterprise‑SSD demand that underpin revenue and margin upside. Zacks: momentum pick Zacks: SNDK vs Marvell
- Positive Sentiment: Extreme bull cases (including high Evercore upside scenarios covered in media) are circulating and help sentiment—these are bullish but speculative. Yahoo Finance: big Evercore bull case
- Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion in the Nasdaq‑100 (effective Apr 20) is a clear technical catalyst that can increase index/ETF flows into SNDK; this may support near‑term buying but can also concentrate selling around rebalancing dates. MarketBeat: Nasdaq‑100 inclusion
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary asking whether it’s "too late" after a 20x one‑year surge raises valuation and rotation questions; it signals increased scrutiny on fundamentals vs. momentum. Yahoo: valuation/rotation piece
- Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha pieces warn of near‑term volatility and a "sell‑the‑news" risk around the Nasdaq‑100 inclusion and upcoming earnings — they advise caution and suggest waiting for a technical pullback. Seeking Alpha: sell‑the‑news warning
- Negative Sentiment: Other commentary explicitly flags high short‑term volatility and the possibility of a meaningful pullback after the rapid run, underscoring the stock's elevated beta and valuation risks. Seeking Alpha: volatility warning
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNDK. KGI Securities began coverage on Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial raised Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $692.68.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK
Sandisk Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $920.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $682.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.11. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $965.00.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.Sandisk's revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk
In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.
Sandisk Profile
(Free Report
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SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
Featured Stories
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