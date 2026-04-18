GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $112.25 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,863 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 69,958 shares during the quarter. Sandisk comprises 1.9% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned 0.32% of Sandisk worth $112,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNDK. KGI Securities began coverage on Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial raised Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $692.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $920.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $682.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.11. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $965.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.Sandisk's revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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