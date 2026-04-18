GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $9.16 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,468.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,160.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,047.42. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $496.40 and a 52-week high of $1,479.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total transaction of $484,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,712.96. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $158,138,447 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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