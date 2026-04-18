GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 123,938 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,098 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,938 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Celsius worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 697.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Celsius from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Celsius's revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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