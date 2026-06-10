GFS Advisors LLC Sells 47,525 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,285 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 47,525 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $542.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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