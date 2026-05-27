Ghe LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Ghe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises about 1.4% of Ghe LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ghe LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Summit Insights raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $248.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.68. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reportedly won a deal to supply custom AI chips/ASICs for ByteDance’s data centers, signaling a meaningful expansion into AI infrastructure and creating a new revenue opportunity. Reuters: Qualcomm strikes AI chip deal with TikTok owner ByteDance, Bloomberg News reports

Qualcomm reportedly won a deal to supply custom AI chips/ASICs for ByteDance’s data centers, signaling a meaningful expansion into AI infrastructure and creating a new revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and AI stocks rallied, helping lift Qualcomm alongside peers as investors rotated back into technology names. Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Is Up Today

Broader semiconductor and AI stocks rallied, helping lift Qualcomm alongside peers as investors rotated back into technology names. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s expanded Stellantis partnership adds another growth driver by increasing Snapdragon Digital Chassis adoption in connected and AI-enabled vehicles. Can Qualcomm's Expanded Stellantis Tie-Up Boost Its Shares?

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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