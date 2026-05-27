Ghe LLC Purchases Shares of 5,361 Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Ghe LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.1% of Ghe LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $516.04 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $526.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.13. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.62 and a 1 year high of $714.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ulta Beauty from a "strong sell" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $687.95.

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Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

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