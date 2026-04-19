GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,151 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 136,710 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 111.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $164.25 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning's payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $641,611.50. The trade was a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here