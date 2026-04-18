GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $7,454,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,146 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company's stock.

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Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.6%

BRO opened at $67.74 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.29 and a 1-year high of $119.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business's revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Brown & Brown's payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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