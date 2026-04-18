GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,953 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $20,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More EMCOR Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $806.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $356.97 and a one year high of $835.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $761.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.76.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $901.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $796.86.

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EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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