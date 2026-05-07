Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.30% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,702 shares of the construction company's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,132 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $268.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibraltar Industries has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on ROCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 12,444 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $502,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,425. The trade was a 407.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William T. Bosway acquired 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.29 per share, for a total transaction of $172,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 228,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,374.65. The trade was a 2.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $775,070. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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