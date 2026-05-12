Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863,575 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 36,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.69% of Gibraltar Industries worth $141,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,879 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the construction company's stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,703 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 61,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

In related news, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 12,444 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $502,115.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,425. The trade was a 407.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William T. Bosway bought 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.29 per share, for a total transaction of $172,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 228,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,374.65. This represents a 2.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $775,070 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibraltar Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $356.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm's revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

Further Reading

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