Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Holdings Decreased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 175,425 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead enters earnings season with recent upside: the company beat estimates in its last quarter and carries FY2026 guidance (management’s prior range gives investors a clear target to compare against at the May 7 release). This provides a constructive baseline if management reaffirms or tightens guidance.

Gilead enters earnings season with recent upside: the company beat estimates in its last quarter and carries FY2026 guidance (management’s prior range gives investors a clear target to compare against at the May 7 release). This provides a constructive baseline if management reaffirms or tightens guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead announced it will release Q1 2026 results and host a webcast on Thursday, May 7 after the close — a near-term catalyst that will likely drive volatility as investors seek updates on product launches and M&A strategy. Gilead earnings release

Gilead announced it will release Q1 2026 results and host a webcast on Thursday, May 7 after the close — a near-term catalyst that will likely drive volatility as investors seek updates on product launches and M&A strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market previews note the upcoming report will test the commercial traction of Yeztugo and management’s M&A strategy — these execution items (product launch metrics, pipeline updates, capital deployment plans) will shape near‑term investor sentiment. Investing.com preview

Market previews note the upcoming report will test the commercial traction of Yeztugo and management’s M&A strategy — these execution items (product launch metrics, pipeline updates, capital deployment plans) will shape near‑term investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed Q1–Q4 and FY2026 EPS estimates slightly (FY down to ~$8.29 from ~$8.34), signaling modest analyst downgrades ahead of results — downward revisions can pressure the stock if the company fails to beat the lower bar.

Zacks Research trimmed Q1–Q4 and FY2026 EPS estimates slightly (FY down to ~$8.29 from ~$8.34), signaling modest analyst downgrades ahead of results — downward revisions can pressure the stock if the company fails to beat the lower bar. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/commercial competition: MSD (Merck) won FDA approval for a once‑daily HIV combo (Idvynso). Analysts expect it could become a strong seller, adding competitive pressure to incumbent HIV franchises and potentially capping pricing/market-share upside. MSD Idvynso approval

Regulatory/commercial competition: MSD (Merck) won FDA approval for a once‑daily HIV combo (Idvynso). Analysts expect it could become a strong seller, adding competitive pressure to incumbent HIV franchises and potentially capping pricing/market-share upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst comparisons favor Bristol Myers (BMY) over Gilead on valuation and growth outlook, which can shift investor flows away from GILD in the near term. Bristol Myers vs Gilead

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $17,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 613,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,086,800. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,110.97. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,302,950. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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