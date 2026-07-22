Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Holdings Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 12,214 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Aviva PLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 243,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company's fifty day moving average is $129.63 and its 200-day moving average is $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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