Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 38,756 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $129,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 115,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $17,346,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 613,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,800. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 178,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,584,250 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA granted priority review for Gilead’s once‑daily bictegravir + lenacapavir HIV single‑tablet regimen, with a PDUFA action date in August—this materially shortens the timeline to U.S. commercialization if approved and is a clear near‑term revenue/catalyst driver. U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review

FDA granted priority review for Gilead’s once‑daily bictegravir + lenacapavir HIV single‑tablet regimen, with a PDUFA action date in August—this materially shortens the timeline to U.S. commercialization if approved and is a clear near‑term revenue/catalyst driver. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $175 and maintained an Overweight rating — a high‑profile analyst upgrade that can attract institutional and momentum buying. Morgan Stanley Price Target Raise

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $175 and maintained an Overweight rating — a high‑profile analyst upgrade that can attract institutional and momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Gilead completed the acquisition of Arcellx (~$7.8B), adding the anito‑cel cell therapy to its oncology pipeline — expands long‑term growth optionality beyond antivirals. Gilead Completes Arcellx Acquisition

Gilead completed the acquisition of Arcellx (~$7.8B), adding the anito‑cel cell therapy to its oncology pipeline — expands long‑term growth optionality beyond antivirals. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and market writeups are bullish ahead of earnings — analysts and outlets flag a combination of beat potential and multi‑year technical breakout narratives that can fuel momentum flows. Wall Street Outlook

Coverage and market writeups are bullish ahead of earnings — analysts and outlets flag a combination of beat potential and multi‑year technical breakout narratives that can fuel momentum flows. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead announced several upcoming investor presentations (BofA, RBC, Bernstein, Goldman Sachs) in May — opportunities to refresh guidance/MSG to investors but not immediate revenue drivers. Investor Conference Schedule

Gilead announced several upcoming investor presentations (BofA, RBC, Bernstein, Goldman Sachs) in May — opportunities to refresh guidance/MSG to investors but not immediate revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Estimates tweaked: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 EPS slightly but lifted FY2027 — minor modeling adjustments that leave consensus largely intact. Erste Group Estimate Changes

Estimates tweaked: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 EPS slightly but lifted FY2027 — minor modeling adjustments that leave consensus largely intact. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel O’Day sold 10,000 shares (~$1.29M) under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan. Insider sales can create short‑term headline pressure despite being routine and pre‑planned. CEO Insider Sale Filing

CEO Daniel O’Day sold 10,000 shares (~$1.29M) under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan. Insider sales can create short‑term headline pressure despite being routine and pre‑planned. Negative Sentiment: Advocacy group AHF filed a shareholder resolution seeking greater transparency on patent exclusivities — introduces governance/IP scrutiny that could raise uncertainty around exclusivity‑dependent revenues. AHF Shareholder Resolution

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $95.29 and a one year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35. The firm has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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