Glenview Trust Co Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,206 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Sysco were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,305,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,591,281,000 after purchasing an additional 814,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,669,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,195,973,000 after acquiring an additional 246,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728,692 shares of the company's stock worth $934,391,000 after acquiring an additional 131,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,780,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,058,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,444,000 after buying an additional 500,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw purchased 13,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,834. This represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5%

SYY stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business's 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.00.

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Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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