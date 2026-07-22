Glenview Trust Co Sells 21,664 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,795 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 21,664 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Accenture were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $192.96.

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Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.08. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $118.15 and a 1-year high of $291.09. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Accenture's payout ratio is 52.08%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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