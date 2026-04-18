Global Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Global Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.1% of Global Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $648.85 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $601.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.67. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $427.93 and a twelve month high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

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