GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the company's stock after selling 597,496 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,962,385 shares of the company's stock worth $106,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company's stock worth $95,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350,743 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,792 shares of the company's stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,338 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,274,261 shares of the company's stock worth $81,510,000 after acquiring an additional 124,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,232 shares of the company's stock worth $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,755 shares during the period.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.71.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. GlobalFoundries's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Insider Activity at GlobalFoundries

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $233,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,964.82. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $232,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,377.60. This represents a 22.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,835 shares of company stock worth $1,167,763 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded GlobalFoundries from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Dbs Bank lowered GlobalFoundries from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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