GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,603 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,873 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 91.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $86,958.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $917,648.45. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $311,955.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of GlobalFoundries from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.13.

View Our Latest Report on GFS

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.62.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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