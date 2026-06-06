GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $23.28 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,849 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. President Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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