Globe Life Inc. $GL Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,259 shares of the company's stock after selling 138,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Globe Life worth $31,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $151.21 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $156.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Globe Life's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Globe Life's payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total value of $1,809,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,969.04. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,231,603.58. This trade represents a 38.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,720 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,826. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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