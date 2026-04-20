Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $34.06 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,738 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 3.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $34,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,078,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company's stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in RTX by 121.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 332,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. EASA Certification

Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Pratt & Whitney Powers YFQ-48A

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. MRO Services Singapore

Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. RAIVEN Flight Test

Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Collins Aerospace Win

Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Neutral Sentiment: RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Q1 Preview

RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Valuation Check

Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. MSI/RTX GPU Coverage

Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risk: tough year‑over‑year comps for commercial aerospace revenue and a relatively high P/E leave little room for a weak print; any earnings or guidance shortfall on April 21 could pressure the stock. Analyst Projections

RTX Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $196.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average of $187.38. The company has a market capitalization of $264.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.63 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here