Godsey & Gibb Inc. Reduces Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,806 shares of the bank's stock after selling 13,919 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $30,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,489 shares of the bank's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the bank's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the bank's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company's stock.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $105.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.52%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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