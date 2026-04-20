Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 23,465 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,473 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 23,465 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up about 2.6% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc. owned 0.07% of Entergy worth $28,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,225,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Entergy from $96.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.67.

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Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $115.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $117.81. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.47%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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