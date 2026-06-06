Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 189,158 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,092,674 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 189,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.34% of CMS Energy worth $286,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 653.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE CMS opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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