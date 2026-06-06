Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 743,249 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831,211 shares of the company's stock after selling 743,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Teradyne worth $354,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Trading Down 12.0%

TER stock opened at $357.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.90 and a 1-year high of $422.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $356.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.83.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is being highlighted as a beneficiary of surging AI-driven test and robotics demand, with one article noting that roughly 70% of sales are tied to AI-related activity across semiconductor test, product test, and robotics. That suggests improving growth visibility and a potential long-term tailwind for the business. Article Title

Teradyne is being highlighted as a beneficiary of surging AI-driven test and robotics demand, with one article noting that roughly 70% of sales are tied to AI-related activity across semiconductor test, product test, and robotics. That suggests improving growth visibility and a potential long-term tailwind for the business. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other industry outlook pieces point to Teradyne as one of several electronics stocks set to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity, reinforcing a favorable sector backdrop. Article Title

Zacks and other industry outlook pieces point to Teradyne as one of several electronics stocks set to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity, reinforcing a favorable sector backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Another industry roundup highlighted Teradyne alongside KLA and Flex, signaling continued analyst attention on the company as a leader in semiconductor equipment and testing. Article Title

Another industry roundup highlighted Teradyne alongside KLA and Flex, signaling continued analyst attention on the company as a leader in semiconductor equipment and testing. Neutral Sentiment: A Q1 earnings comparison article reviewed Teradyne’s results versus peers, following its recent report that beat expectations and showed strong year-over-year revenue growth. This keeps focus on fundamentals, but the piece itself does not appear to add a new catalyst. Article Title

A Q1 earnings comparison article reviewed Teradyne’s results versus peers, following its recent report that beat expectations and showed strong year-over-year revenue growth. This keeps focus on fundamentals, but the piece itself does not appear to add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Teradyne was also caught in a broad chip-sector selloff tied to the AVGO earnings overhang and a stronger-than-expected jobs report, which pressured semiconductor names across the market and weighed on TER sentiment in the near term. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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