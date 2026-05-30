GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Sells 19,085 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,893 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,085 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 2.5% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $214.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.16. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $224.83.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARW

Key Headlines Impacting Arrow Electronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrow Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Arrow Electronics to $4.48 from $2.82, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations. Arrow Electronics analyst estimate update

Zacks Research sharply raised its for Arrow Electronics to from $2.82, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $17.19 from $12.49, a sizable upward revision that points to improving full-year earnings power. Arrow Electronics analyst estimate update

The firm also lifted its to from $12.49, a sizable upward revision that points to improving full-year earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term forecasts were also increased, including Q1 2027 EPS to $4.12 and Q2 2027 EPS to $4.65 , reinforcing a constructive view on Arrow Electronics’ earnings trajectory. Arrow Electronics analyst estimate update

Longer-term forecasts were also increased, including to and to , reinforcing a constructive view on Arrow Electronics’ earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Strong-Buy rating on Arrow Electronics, adding to generally favorable analyst coverage. Zacks momentum article

Zacks Research kept a rating on Arrow Electronics, adding to generally favorable analyst coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted ARW as a top-ranked momentum stock , which may attract additional trader attention, though it does not itself change fundamentals. Zacks momentum article

Zacks also highlighted , which may attract additional trader attention, though it does not itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: There were a couple of small trims to later-period estimates, including Q1 2028 and Q4 2027, but these were minor compared with the broader upward revisions. Arrow Electronics analyst estimate update

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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