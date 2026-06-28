Goodman Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,687 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $304.20 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $241.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $306.24. The company has a market capitalization of $247.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,105. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 106,389 shares of company stock worth $27,570,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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