Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Foronjy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

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Synopsys Stock Down 0.1%

SNPS opened at $454.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.18 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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