Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Sells 11,200 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.5% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Up 11.1%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $553.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock's 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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