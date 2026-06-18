Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 215.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,434 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 192,956 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of lululemon athletica worth $58,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of Lululemon stock for about $500,000 at $117.05 per share, a meaningful insider vote of confidence that may reassure investors about the company’s long-term outlook. Article Title

Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of Lululemon stock for about $500,000 at $117.05 per share, a meaningful insider vote of confidence that may reassure investors about the company’s long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company continues to draw investor attention after reporting solid quarterly results earlier this month, including earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations, though guidance and analyst commentary remain cautious. Article Title

The company continues to draw investor attention after reporting solid quarterly results earlier this month, including earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations, though guidance and analyst commentary remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Lululemon apologized after a Great Wall of China yoga event sparked backlash over the use of a drum that was widely seen as culturally insensitive, creating fresh reputational risk in a key growth market. Article Title

Lululemon apologized after a Great Wall of China yoga event sparked backlash over the use of a drum that was widely seen as culturally insensitive, creating fresh reputational risk in a key growth market. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage of the China controversy may be amplifying concerns that the incident could hurt brand perception and growth ambitions in the region. Article Title

Additional coverage of the China controversy may be amplifying concerns that the incident could hurt brand perception and growth ambitions in the region. Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn cut its price target on Lululemon to $110 from $160 and maintained a sell rating, reinforcing the market’s cautious stance on the stock. Article Title

lululemon athletica Stock Down 3.2%

LULU opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.96. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $252.24.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. lululemon athletica's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $152.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,957. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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