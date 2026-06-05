GR Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,192 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

GR Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,002 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of GR Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GR Financial Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $253.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and announced a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing the case for better logistics efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Article Title

Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and announced a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing the case for better logistics efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Pinterest signed a $4 billion cloud deal with Amazon Web Services through 2031, a meaningful win for AWS that highlights continuing demand for Amazon’s cloud and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Pinterest signed a $4 billion cloud deal with Amazon Web Services through 2031, a meaningful win for AWS that highlights continuing demand for Amazon’s cloud and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Amazon’s strengthening AI narrative, including bullish commentary on AWS, custom chips, advertising, and subscriptions as major profit drivers. Article Title

Several reports pointed to Amazon’s strengthening AI narrative, including bullish commentary on AWS, custom chips, advertising, and subscriptions as major profit drivers. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart as the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, reinforcing its scale and execution strength. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart as the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, reinforcing its scale and execution strength. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Truist raising its price target to $320 and reiterating a Buy rating, which supports the stock’s broader uptrend. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Truist raising its price target to $320 and reiterating a Buy rating, which supports the stock’s broader uptrend. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched Prime in South Africa at a low monthly price, a modest international expansion that is positive strategically but unlikely to move the stock much by itself. Article Title

Amazon launched Prime in South Africa at a low monthly price, a modest international expansion that is positive strategically but unlikely to move the stock much by itself. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces growing criticism over heavy AI/data-center spending while continuing layoffs, along with local pushback and regulatory scrutiny around expansion plans. Article Title

Amazon faces growing criticism over heavy AI/data-center spending while continuing layoffs, along with local pushback and regulatory scrutiny around expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares under a pre-arranged plan, which is usually routine but can still add to short-term caution when insider selling is already a talking point. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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