Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Stock Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,524 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,529,407 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Grab were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Grab by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,231,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,817,000 after buying an additional 529,433 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Grab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Grab by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company's stock.

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Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.02 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Grab had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.08 million. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $137,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,116,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,104.62. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Ping Yeow Tan sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 425,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,564,710.24. This trade represents a 48.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 452,819 shares of company stock worth $1,663,057. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.80 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

About Grab

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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