Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.54 Million Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,494 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Flowserve by 1,300.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 189,165 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $3,034,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $2,343,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flowserve

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm's 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. Flowserve Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Flowserve's payout ratio is 32.59%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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