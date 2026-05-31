Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 12,165 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE ZBH opened at $82.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.12 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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